MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Tattoo Removal Business Booming As Fears Of Deportation Mount

March 18, 2017 10:46 PM
Filed Under: Deportation, ICE, Tattoo Removal

SAN PABLO (KPIX 5) — An East Bay tattoo removal clinic says they’ve treated a record number of clients since the election.

Some in the Latino community worry ICE agents will use their tattoos as an excuse to stop them and check immigration status.

The number of customers has doubled. Typically, people go in to remove an ex-lover’s name or get rid of tattoos for job interviews.

But the fear of deportation is a new reason.

“A lot of people don’t want to be a moving target or even seen as a target,” says Nora Ruiz of the San Pablo Economic Development Corporation. “And for fear that they might be seen as a certain type of person or judged in anyway, people want to get their tattoos removed.”

There’s no evidence suggesting ICE agents are targeting people based on tattoos but people with gang ties or criminal backgrounds are at risk.

It appears some people aren’t taking any chances.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia