Palo Alto Overpass Damaged By Dump Truck Costing $1M To Fix

PALO ALTO (KCBS) – Caltrans officials said it will cost $1 million to repair a freeway overpass in Palo Alto that was damaged when a dump truck plowed into it earlier this month.
Investigators said the dump truck had its bed in the up position when it damaged the Embarcadero overpass in the early morning hours of March 2nd.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and no one else was involved in the crash. Officials at the time said it did not appear drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.
Caltrans plans to seek reimbursement from the vehicle owner, Ghilotti Brothers, and the driver for the cost of repairs.
Repairs are expected to start in April and last about 20 days.