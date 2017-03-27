Cars Collide With Runaway Bull In The East Bay

RAIDERS TO VEGAS: Owners ApproveBlack Hole DevastatedMark Davis AnnouncementPlayer Reaction

March 27, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: Cars, Collision, East Bay, Runaway Bull

MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) — A runaway bull caused a six-car pileup in the East Bay Monday night.

Several cars were badly damaged when they hit the bull around 8:30 p.m. along Highway 4, near McEwen Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County.

No word yet on any injuries to people, but the bull was killed.

It’s not clear where the animal came from, but a local rancher speculates all our stormy weather may have had something to do with it.

“Maybe because of this terrible winter … erosion underneath the fence, the hill slid and the cow got out that way…It scares us all to death when they get out on the freeway,” said local rancher Nick Compaglia.

Compaglia estimates the bull was worth between $8,000 and $10,000.

