Oakland Building Lacked Smoke Detectors, Extinguishers Prior To Fatal Fire

March 27, 2017 9:41 PM
OAKLAND (AP) — Fire inspectors visited an Oakland building three days before a blaze ripped through it, killing at least three people.

Documents released by the city of Oakland late Monday show inspectors found multiple violations Friday when they visited the building where recovering drug addicts and squatters lived in squalid conditions.

A fire on Monday gutted the building and killed three people and injured four.

An Oakland Fire Department inspection report shows the building lacked fire extinguishers, smoke detectors in every apartment and a working fire sprinkler system, among other violations.

Inspectors ordered the owner to immediately service the fire alarm and fire sprinkler systems.

