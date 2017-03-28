100-Year-Old Woman In San Francisco Eviction Fight Dies

March 28, 2017 11:19 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – A 100-year-old San Francisco woman who was involved in a lengthy and contentious eviction battle has died.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting Iris Canada passed away over the weekend after suffering a stroke.

Canada’s landlords had wanted to turn the Lower Haight apartment she’d lived in for decades into a condo.

She was eventually evicted last February and her case became a lightning rod for the debate over affordable housing in San Francisco.

A vigil is planned for tomorrow evening, starting at 5 PM, outside the building where she lived at 670 Page Street.

