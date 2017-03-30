Raiders Move Blasted By New York City Mayor

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Mayor Libby Schaaf and Oakland Raiders fans angered by the team’s recently approved move to Las Vegas are getting a show of support from the East Coast.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Twitter blasted Monday’s decision by 31 of the 32 NFL team owners to approve the team’s relocation, saying they “greedily held a cash-strapped city hostage” as they sought public money for a new facility.

Sad to see Oakland fans lose their team because one of America's richest men greedily held a cash-strapped city hostage for public funds. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 29, 2017

De Blasio also praised Schaff’s stand of opposing public funds for a new Raiders stadium, calling it “courageous.”

Oakland Mayor @LibbySchaaf took a courageous stand and I'm standing with her & Raider fans who lost their team due to pure, unbridled greed. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 29, 2017

The Raiders were lured to Las Vegas after the Nevada legislature approved allocating $750 million in hotel tax money towards the new facility, which is estimated to cost $1.9 billion. The team has said it would contribute $500 million, while Bank of America said it would contribute $650 million in the form of a loan.

Completion of the new stadium in Las Vegas is not expected until 2020.

Oakland is expected to remain the Raiders home for the next two seasons, as the new stadium is being built. On Wednesday, Coliseum officials voiced opposition to the team playing a third lame duck season there, raising questions about where the Raiders will call home in 2019.

Meanwhile, East Bay taxpayers continue to pay debt on the Coliseum renovation when the Raiders returned from Los Angeles in 1995. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the $83 million in debt is not expected to be paid off until 2025.