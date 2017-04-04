Outside Lands Reveal 2017 Music Line-Up

April 4, 2017 10:00 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – On Tuesday, Outside Lands, the ever popular outdoor festival celebrating art, music, comedy and food at Golden Gate Park released their musical line-up for 2017. Marking the festival’s 10th anniversary, 2017 headliners include:

Metallica
The Who
Gorillaz
alt-J
Empire of the Sun
Lorde
Queens of the Stone Age
Tribe Called Quest
Fleet Foxes
Avett Brothers
Belle and Sebastian
Solange
Vance Joy
Young the Giant
Bleachers
Tove Lo
Royal Blood
Joseph
Maggie Rogers
Dawes
Future Islands
Little Dragon
Kaytranada
War Paint
Above & Beyond
ScHoolboy Q
Rebelution
James Vincent McMorrow
and more!

(Karl Walter/Getty Images)

3-Day “Eager Beaver” tickets went on-sale last Thursday, running for $355.00 for general admission while VIP Passes were sold for $765.00.

3-Day general admission and VIP passes on sale Thursday, April 7th at 10:00am through their website.

Outside Lands’ 3-day music and arts festival will be held on August 11th through 13th at the Polo Fields in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

 

