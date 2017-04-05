Gorillaz Invite Fans To Visit Actual ‘Spirit House’ Locations

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – When the band recently announced the drop date for their new album, Humanz, they went ahead and shared some new music and, of course, animated footage.

The video for “Saturn Barz,” was titled “Spirit House,” and featured a haunted house in which the band members find themselves in a spooky, psychedelic setting filled with weird surprises around every turn. Two versions of the video were released, a normal, but still weird clip, and a more immersive 360 vid, which has garnered more than six million views.

Now, Gorillaz has partnered with Sonos to make the cartoon “Spirit House” a reality. Actual replica houses will pop up in Brooklyn from April 21-23, Berlin 28-30, and Amsterdam on May 6.

A press release describes the houses as “immersive, high fidelity” happenings in “raw spaces” that will feature exclusive music, custom artwork, physical installations, and digital projections. Entry is free, but you’ve got to RSVP.”

“Come and bathe in high-tech sound, feast on unearthly visuals, and let the experience take you on the ultimate trip,” says bassist Murdoc Niccals.

The Gorillaz new album Humanz hits stores April 28th. They are also among the headliners for this year’s Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park, in San Francisco.

For now, check out the two videos for “Spirit House,” if you dare:





