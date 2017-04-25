Faye Dunaway Speaks On Oscar’s Best Picture Fiasco

April 25, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Academy Awards, Best Picture, Faye Dunaway, La La Land, Moonlight, Oscars, PwC, Warren Beatty

NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — Actress Faye Dunaway says she thought co-presenter Warren Beatty was joking when he paused before showing her the envelope that should have contained the Oscar’s best picture winner.

Faye Dunaway & Warren Beatty (credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Dunaway tells NBC’s Lester Holt she thought Beatty was stalling for effect.

Dunaway read “La La Land” as best picture winner rather than “Moonlight” after PwC partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed them the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture.

(credit: Mark Ralston/AFP Getty Images)

She says she read the movie’s title on the card but didn’t notice Emma Stone’s name.

Dunaway says she felt “completely stunned” and later felt guilty because she thought she could have done something to prevent the debacle.

