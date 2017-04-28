Walnut Creek Homicide Suspect Remains In Standoff With Police

MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) – Police remained in a tense standoff Friday morning with a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Walnut Creek Thursday afternoon, prompting the closure of several county offices and at least one school.

Authorities surrounded the suspect in a vehicle at a gas station near Howe and Old Orchard roads since 8 p.m. Thursday. The man remained in his car overnight, as Contra Costa SWAT officers and sheriff’s deputies attempted to negotiate with the suspect.

SWAT team going on 11th hour in standoff with murder suspect in Martinez. @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/guZpQUHi5z — Jessica Flores (@JessicaFloresTV) April 28, 2017

Police believe the man is suspected of fatally shooting a woman near the Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities searched for the suspect for several hours until they found him in a silver Mercedes and pulled him over at the gas station.

The suspect is believed to be armed.

Police have not released the identities of the woman or the suspect.

The area near the gas station remains closed off. John Muir Elementary School is closed Friday, according to the Martinez Unified School District. All other district school remain open.

Contra Costa County officials told KPIX 5 that a number of county offices along Douglas Drive remain closed, including child support, veterans services, probation and vital registration, which handles birth certificates.

It is unclear when the offices would reopen. Anyone who has business with these departments Friday should call first to see if the office has opened.