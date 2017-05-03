Squaw Valley Plans To Stay Open Past 4th Of July

LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) – Following a wet winter that broke snowfall records, Squaw Valley resort announced Wednesday that it would stay open well into summer, past the 4th of July for the first time ever.

Calling it an “endless season,” the resort said in a written statement the resort’s Shirley zone would be open every Saturday this summer “as long as conditions allow.”

“To many of our guests, the idea of summer skiing and riding is a novelty, but with the season we’ve had here we can provide a surface for skiing and riding that guests will want to enjoy not just once, but weekend after weekend,” Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows president and CEO Andy Wirth said.

Squaw Valley had previously announced it would be open seven days a week in May, during weekends in June and July 1-4.

Officials said the resort would stay open as long as possible by moving snow around and taking advantage of the Shirley zone’s limited sun exposure.

The resort received 714 inches, nearly 60 feet of snow during a wet winter that helped California emerge from years of drought. As of Wednesday, the resort had a base depth of 20 feet.

Earlier this week, Alpine Meadows announced it would stay open until May 14th and Mount Rose would be open through the Memorial Day weekend.