12 Things You May Not Know About Skywalker Ranch

May 4, 2017 12:00 AM
1. Skywalker Ranch Is Not George Lucas’ Home

George Lucas does not live at Skywalker Ranch. The ranch is actually a workplace for Skywalker Sound employees. They prefer to call it a “filmmaker’s retreat,” a place that fosters creativity.


2. Lucas Valley Road Is NOT Named After George Lucas

gettyimages 474485748 12 Things You May Not Know About Skywalker Ranch

George Lucas (credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Skywalker Ranch is located off of Lucas Valley Road near San Rafael and Nicasio. But the road is not named after George Lucas. The road was named after John Lucas, a 19th century rancher who inherited land, the Santa Margarita rancho in the area. In 1978 George Lucas acquired the land where Skywalker Ranch is now located.


3. No Parking Lots (sort of)

173199830 12 Things You May Not Know About Skywalker Ranch

Main House at Skywalker Ranch (credit: Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images)

In order to preserve the natural beauty of the landscape, underground parking was built.


4. Skywalker Ranch Is Bigger Than You Think

According to the Wall Street Journal, George Lucas has spent up to $100 million assembling the land, parcel by parcel since 1978. The land encompasses 4,700 acres with only 15 acres of it has been developed.


5. Skywalker Sound Is The Predominant Business at The Ranch

Located at Skywalker Ranch, The Tech Building houses Skywalker Sound, the sound division of Lucasfilm. They have worked on over 500 films and television shows and their facilities are over 150,000 square feet. An archway leading to the Skywalker Sound building is scrawled with the words “Viandante del Cielo” “Skywalker” in Italian.


6. The Best Theater In The World

LAS VEGAS - MAY 29: Actress Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia Organa character and actor Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker character from "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" are shown on screen while musicians perform during "Star Wars: In Concert" at the Orleans Arena May 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The traveling production features a full symphony orchestra and choir playing music from all six of John Williams' Star Wars scores synchronized with footage from the films displayed on a three-story-tall, HD LED screen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Not actual Stag Theater (credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Skywalker Ranch’s 300 seat Stag Theater is located inside The Tech Building. It is said to be equipped with the most advance sound system in the world.

7. Lake Ewok

skywalker ranch ewok lake 12 Things You May Not Know About Skywalker Ranch

Lake Ewok at Skywalker Ranch (credit: Mike McCune/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)

The man-made lake near Skywalker Sound is called Lake Ewok. By the way, the word “Ewok” was never spoken in the Star Wars movies.


8. Houses Some of Lucas’ Art Collection

Charlie Chaplain's iconic bowler hat and cane are displayed during a press preview at auction house Bonham's in Hollywood, California, on November 15, 2012. Chaplin's hat and cane are to go under the hammer in Los Angeles this weekend as part of an auction which also includes a John Lennon nude drawing of himself and Yoko Ono. The hat and cane trademark of Chaplin's Little Tramp character are in "remarkable condition" and are estimated to go for between $40,000 and $60,000 at the sale by auction house Bonhams on Sunday November 18. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Charlie Chaplain’s iconic bowler hat and cane (credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

George Lucas owns Charlie Chaplin’s famous hat & cane. Lucas has the largest collection of vintage foreign cinema posters in the world. All framed, archived and preserved.


9. Skywalker Ranch General Store

GARDEN CITY, : Rows of action figures from the new Star Wars movie, The Phantom Menace, line the shelves at FAO Schwartz 07 May 1999 in Garden City, NY. The toys were released 03 May 1999 with many stores, including FAO Schwartz, opening early in anticipation of heavy demand. AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Star Wars Action Figures (credit: MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)

For the few that make it into the ranch, the most sought after place to visit is, surprisingly, the Skywalker Ranch General Store. From mugs to clothing, Star Wars toys to hard to find wines from Skywalker Vineyard, it’s all here. You can easily drop a mortgage payment on the items for sold inside the store.


10. Skywalker Ranch Fire Department

Skywalker Ranch’s Fire Department is part of the Marin County Mutual Aid system that helps neighboring firefighters in Marin County.


11. Skywalker Ranch Is An Actual Working Ranch

04 bordellopic 12 Things You May Not Know About Skywalker Ranch

True to it’s name, Skywalker Ranch is a working ranch that produces it’s own wine, olive oil and yes, Wagyu beef.


12. Built Like a Fortress

fanboys01 12 Things You May Not Know About Skywalker Ranch

Cast of “Fanboys” (credit: Weinstein Company)

Security is extremely tight. There are no signs indicating the company’s presence from the street. The ranch has a subtle, yet impenetrable front gate with their own fire and security detail. Those who tried to get past the gate is met with this contingent. Fanboys, told a story about a group of Star Wars fans who fictionally made it into Skywalker Ranch. The comedy starred Jay Baruchel, Kristen Bell, Sam Huntington, Dan Fogler and Chris Marquette.(pictured)

