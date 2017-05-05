Arrest Made In 2004 Jenner Cold Case Murders

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff has announced an arrest in the murders of an engaged couple visiting the county coast nearly 13 years ago.

At a news conference Friday morning, Sheriff Steve Freitas said 38-year-old Shaun Gallon of Forestville is accused of killing 26-year-old Jason Allen and 22-year-old Lindsay Cutshall near the town of Jenner in August of 2004.

Freitas said Gallon was recently arrested on suspicion of killing his brother at their Forestville home. The sheriff said Gallon was “well-known to authorities” and that he was a person of interest in the Jenner case.

After Gallon was arrested in his brother’s death, Freitas said detectives questioned him about the Jenner murders and that Gallon had “information about the killings that no other person could have known.”

“Based on what detectives have been able to learn, we feel confident that we have Jason and Lindsay’s killer in custody,” Freitas said.

Allen and Cutshall were two counselors at a Christian camp in El Dorado County when they visited the Northern California coast for three days. The couple decided to spend the evening of Aug. 14 at Fish Head Beach, between Russian Gulch and the mouth of the Russian River —just one month before their marriage date.

Allen was from Zeeland, Michigan and Cutshall was from Fresno, Ohio.

Frietas said anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.