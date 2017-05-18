U2 Concertgoers Blast Long Lines, Lack Of Food At Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA (KCBS) — U2 fans at Levi’s Stadium Wednesday night were excited to see the band perform “The Joshua Tree” album in its entirety. But many were not happy about the venue.
Fans took to social media, livid about long food lines, after waiting for up to an hour only to be told the stand had run out of food.
Others complained the signs weren’t very helpful, staffers not knowing what they were talking about and there were long, long lines just to get in. There were also complains about floodlights fans say blocked their view of the stage.
One Twitter user referenced the recent Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, which was canceled amid chaos.
There are also questions about the show breaking the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for weekday events at the stadium. The show went well past that.
The city of Santa Clara previously said there would be fines if the curfew was broken.