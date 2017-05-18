U2 Concertgoers Blast Long Lines, Lack Of Food At Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA (KCBS) — U2 fans at Levi’s Stadium Wednesday night were excited to see the band perform “The Joshua Tree” album in its entirety. But many were not happy about the venue.

Fans took to social media, livid about long food lines, after waiting for up to an hour only to be told the stand had run out of food.

.@LevisStadium – great U2 concert except for the food poisoning my husband came home with from one of your cheeseburgers near sec116 — Colleen McCreary (@Chiefpplofficer) May 18, 2017

@vronaeron @LevisStadium @U2 I don't think I will ever go back to @LevisStadium. we missed opening band. security lines 30 min + 40 min to get a beer & hotdog 😡#U2 — ThisTwilightGarden (@suzettesf) May 18, 2017

@LevisStadium Did you lose the memo that you were hosting #U2TheJoshuaTree2017? Unprepared for crowds for food drink swag & exiting #fail — Tara R Wood (@taraRwood) May 18, 2017

Levi's Stadium ran out of food before the first song by #U2. Don't get me started on the security lines just to get in… @LevisStadium pic.twitter.com/Glak4fDBF2 — Francis Conway (@francisconway) May 18, 2017

Others complained the signs weren’t very helpful, staffers not knowing what they were talking about and there were long, long lines just to get in. There were also complains about floodlights fans say blocked their view of the stage.

U2? Great. @LevisStadium? Pitiful. General concessions a total joke while you can see suite guests picking at buffet tables. Never again. — Wilson Walker (@Wilson_Walker) May 18, 2017

Some fans didn't even get the merchandise they were planning to buy after the @U2 show as security staff demanded they leave @LevisStadium. pic.twitter.com/5tdgJPBrf8 — Dan Reynish (@DanReynish) May 18, 2017

One Twitter user referenced the recent Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, which was canceled amid chaos.

There are also questions about the show breaking the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for weekday events at the stadium. The show went well past that.

Hear that? U2 is still playing past the 10pm Santa Clara curfew. Question is: will the city fine them? Story on @NightBeatTV pic.twitter.com/1VgxTMvNT6 — Maria Medina (@mariaCBS5) May 18, 2017

The city of Santa Clara previously said there would be fines if the curfew was broken.