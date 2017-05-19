49ers Facing Fines, Legal Action After U2 Show Breaks Curfew

SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) – After Wednesday night’s U2 concert at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara blew past the city’s curfew, officials are following through on its promise to punish the 49ers for disturbing the peace.

“They deliberately and willfully violated the law,” Mayor Lisa Gillmor told KPIX 5.

Gillmor said because the concert continued until 11 p.m., breaking the 10 p.m. curfew for weekday events, the mayor is promising to fine the 49ers, which oversees the stadium, $1,000. But that’s not all.

In a statement released late Thursday, the city wrote: “We will pursue all appropriate legal action and take steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

“We made a promise to our community,” Gillmor said. “So we cannot affect their quality of life. It’s already affected in terms of traffic, litter garbage, noise, those types of things.”

A 49ers spokesperson explained to KPIX 5 that U2 was scheduled to end at 10 p.m. They’re not sure why the music lasted another hour, but the opening act did hit the stage a little later than scheduled.

The team also claimed they received zero complaints about noise, but Gillmor disputes that, saying the city received a lot of noise complaints.

Fans did take to social media to complain about long lines and sold out food.

@LevisStadium Did you lose the memo that you were hosting #U2TheJoshuaTree2017? Unprepared for crowds for food drink swag & exiting #fail — Tara R Wood (@taraRwood) May 18, 2017

Levi's Stadium ran out of food before the first song by #U2. Don't get me started on the security lines just to get in… @LevisStadium pic.twitter.com/Glak4fDBF2 — Francis Conway (@francisconway) May 18, 2017

The mayor said it’s yet another concern added to an already long list.

“My reaction is that we expect better. We except better service to the visitors that come, especially to the non-NFL events,” Gillmor said.

The 49ers did ask city leaders for a curfew extension earlier this year just in case the show went long, but they were denied.

A couple of weeks later, the city granted Great America, which is right next door, about 30 curfew extensions.

The next concert at Levi’s Stadium is in October with Coldplay, a show that is also in the middle of the week.