Missing SF Toddler Reunites With Mom 48 Hours After Abduction

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The toddler at the center of the Amber Alert that flashed on cellphones and highways throughout California last Thursday has been reunited with his mom.

The heartwarming moment came Saturday in a grocery store parking lot in San Francisco. There were lots of “happy tears.”

It all started when 21-month-old Makai Bangoura’s father didn’t return him to a scheduled custody drop off on Thursday.

The boy and his father, 30-year-old Jason Lam, were spotted by a surveillance camera in Menlo Park, with Lam’s Toyota Corolla.

The alleged abduction sparked an Amber Alert on phones and billboards from the Bay Area to San Diego.

Police found Makai and his father in Los Angeles Friday.

“For us, anytime we have a child that comes back the loving arms of his mother, we’re ecstatic,” said Alex Bastian of the San Francisco District Attorneys Office. “All the hard work – this is what it’s all about.”

Some 48 hours after his mom walked into Taraval station and reported him missing, Makai and mother were reunited.

Makai’s mom didn’t want to talk to cameras. She issued a statement, and instead focused on hugging on her boy.

“Thank you all for helping in getting my son back,” she says. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”