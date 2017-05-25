Body Found In San Francisco’s Bernal Heights Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A body with multiple stab wounds was discovered early Thursday near an area of San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood frequented by residents walking their dogs, authorities said.

A San Francisco police spokesman said officers responded to a call of a person down in Bernal Heights Park at about 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the lifeless body of a man who had suffered several stabs wounds.

Toni Woodward, who walks her dogs in the park, said she was shocked by the discovery.

“I always feel pretty comfortable (in the park),” Woodward told KPIX 5. “A lot of us dog owners know each other. I would never think twice about there being any (safety) issues up here. It (discovery of the body) is pretty startling. I always feel it’s a pretty safe neighborhood so I;m pretty shocked.”

While San Francisco police were not releasing any further details or the identity of the victim, they did say the body was not that of missing Uber driver Piseth Chhay.

Chhay was last seen May 14 by his wife and was reported missing the next day, San Francisco Police spokesperson Officer Grace Gatpandan said.

Police were seeking Bob Tang of San Francisco, also known as “Bob Tov,” with regard to Chhay’s disappearance.

Gatpandan said Tang and Chhay’s families know each other. She also said that while Chhay is an Uber driver — his job was not relevant to the case to the best of her knowledge.

Tang left his San Francisco home on the night of May 22 after he was contacted by an alarm company with regard to an alarm going off at a residence in Antioch, the officer said. He has not been seen or heard from since.