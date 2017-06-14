New State Budget Puts New Limits On UC System

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The University of California system will face new financial restrictions and enrollment targets under the proposed state budget after an audit found administrators hid tens of millions of dollars from the public.
Lawmakers plan to pass the budget Thursday. It withholds $50 million from the UC system if recommendations in the audit aren’t met and gives lawmakers more control over funding for the UC president’s office. The proposal also aims to admit more in-state students and transfer students.
The April audit report said administrators didn’t disclose $175 million in the president’s office even as tuition was increasing.
UC President Janet Napolitano has committed to keeping clearer budget plans and records. But she has disputed the audit’s charge of hidden money. She says money in reserves actually totals $38 million.
