Brawl Shuts Down San Francisco Westfield Mall

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A brawl forced the temporary lockdown of San Francisco’s downtown Westfield Mall Sunday evening and ended with several people being detained, authorities said.
A San Francisco police spokesman said calls came in around 6:43 p.m. reporting a large fight at the mall.
Videos posted on social media showed a chaotic scene with arriving officers struggling to subdue several individuals. As a precaution the mall was locked down for a short time and then finally closed for the night early while police attempted to control the violence.
The police were reviewing the social posts and interviewing witnesses to determine if anyone was going to be arrested.
Several officers suffered minor injuries while breaking up the brawl.