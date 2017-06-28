Suspect In Sacramento County Deputy Shooting Has Ties To Bay Area Double Murder

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX 5) — The man arrested for shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy in the face has a violent history, including ties to a double murder in Mountain View.

Nicory Spann, 27, is accused of attempted murder in the shooting of Deputy Alex Ladwig with his own service weapon at a light rail staion Tuesday evening. Ladwig is expected to recover after surgery on his jaw.

In 2008, Spann was believed to be the gunman in a brutal robbery and execution-style murder of sibling Omar and Maria Teresa Aquino in their Mountain View home.

But detectives in Mountain View said the focus of their investigation would eventually shift away from Spann, who ultimately pled no contest to receiving stolen property and being an accessory to the crime after the fact.

He was sentenced to just 16 months in prison and given credit for time served.

After his release, the San Jose native moved to the Sacramento-area, where he was taken into custody by a SWAT team Tuesday after allegedly shooting Deputy Ladwig. Police said the violent altercation with the deputy was captured on video.

The sheriff’s office said Spann has been in and out of jail at least four times before his arrest Tuesday, none of the charges anywhere near as serious as the attempted murder charge he is facing now.