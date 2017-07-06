Evacuations Ordered In Winters Fire Burning Near Lake Berryessa

WINTERS, Yolo County (CBS SF) — A grass fire burning along an area near Lake Berryessa between Napa and Yolo counties has prompted evacuations Thursday afternoon.

The Winters Fire was burning along Highway 128 east of the lake and southwest of the town of Winters. As of 6 p.m., it was only 15 percent contained after burning at least 1,000 acres, according to CalFire.

There were mandatory evacuations ordered for Los Positos Estates and Golden Bear Estates.

At least 500 fire personnel from 13 different agencies were battling the fire, using air tankers and helicopters.

Highway 128 was closed in the area of Pleasants Valley Road and was expected to reopen Friday morning, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

#WintersFire [update] SW of Winters (Yolo Co) now 250 acres & 10% contained. Mandatory & advisory evacs in progress https://t.co/8lestFlc3x pic.twitter.com/jOB5U1wjDw — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 7, 2017

No structure damage from the fire has been reported in Napa County, sheriff’s officials said.

One injury was reported by CalFire, but no details were immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.