Kendrick Lamar To Open Pop-Up Shop In San Francisco

VIDEO: Kendrick Lamar, Sheeran have Top Albums at Mid-Year Mark
By Abby Hassler
(RADIO.COM) – Kendrick Lamar is currently on his DAMN. tour and announced Monday, July 10th that he will be opening up pop-up shops across the nation this summer.
Lamar’s shops will kick off in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, July 14th and arrive in San Francisco on August 4th. The pop-up shop will be located at the same address where Kanye West opened his pop-up shop last August.
Lamar announced the locations via an interactive map on his site; check out the full list of dates and cities below.
7/14 – Dallas, TX @ BLK MKT
7/15 – Houston, TX @ The Tipping Point
7/17 – Atlanta, GA @ 117 MLK Dr. NW
7/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ubiq
7/20-7/23 – New York, NY @ 39 Spring Street
7/21 – Washington, DC @ Ubiq
7/22 – Boston, MA @ Concepts
7/25 – Toronto, ON@ Livestock
7/27 – Chicago @ Norte
7/29 – Denver, CO @ Abstract
8/1 – Seattle, WA @ Alive & Well
8/2 – Vancouver, BC @Livestock
8/4 – San Francisco, CA @45 Wentworth Place
8/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Institution
8/6-8/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blends
8/24- Montreal, QC @TBD
9/2- Miami, FL @ TBD
