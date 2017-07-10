New UC Berkeley Chancellor Not Moving To On-Campus Mansion

July 10, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Carol Christ, Chancellor, UC Berkeley, University House

KCBS_740

BERKELEY (KCBS) – When it comes to a place to live, new University of California, Berkeley chancellor Carol Christ is breaking with tradition.

KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports in Monday’s Matier & Ross column that Christ is not planning to move into the school’s gated campus mansion. Instead, she is remaining in her own home in Berkeley.

University House has been home to UC presidents and Berkeley chancellors since 1911. It made headlines in recent years after the University spent over $1 million sprucing it up for Christ’s predecessor Nicholas Dirks and his wife.

Christ tells the Chronicle that not only is she passing on the house, she and the rest of the campus’s senior leadership will skip raises next year.

Cal is facing a $110 million deficit.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jan Van Dusen says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Finally, leadership by example. Thank you, Chancellor Christ!

