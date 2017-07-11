Wiz Khalifa And Charlie Puth Overtake Psy For Most Watched Video

So much for doing it "Gangnam Style." July 11, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: Charlie Puth, Gangnam Style, Psy, See You Again, Wiz Khalifa
VIDEO: Wiz Khalifa – See You Again ft. Charlie Puth [Official Video]

 
By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – It was a tough job, but Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth were up to the task, breaking Psy’s five-year YouTube record to become the most played music video on the streaming platform. Khalifa and Puth’s “See You Again” recently amassed more plays than Psy’s viral sensation “Gangnam Style.”

The music video for “See You Again” has been viewed 2,895,373,709 times and counting. That bests Psy’s current video count of 2,894,426,475 views.

“See You Again” was featured in The Fast and Furious movie franchise, Furious 7. The film was the first to be released following the death of actor Paul Walker, who died in a car accident before the movie was completed. The song is played during the closing credits of the film in tribute to the late actor and the heartfelt music video features Puth playing a piano beside a picturesque landscape and closes with the final scene of the film.

Watch their music video above and help Khalifa and Puth’s numbers rise.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch