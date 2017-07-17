Teens Arrested In Attempted Cellphone Robbery At Daly City BART Station

July 17, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Robbery, BART, Daly City

KCBS_740

DALY CITY (KCBS) – BART police say a group of teenagers punched a passenger and tried to steal the person’s cellphone at the Daly City station Sunday night.

The victim was attacked sometime after 9 p.m. Police have not released all the details, but they say they were able to detain three teens.

ALSO READ: BART Backpedals On Its Policy Of Withholding Crime Surveillance Video

It is unclear if anyone was seriously hurt, or if the youngsters were part of a larger group.

Sunday’s attempted robbery took place three months after a group of more than 40 juveniles stormed the Coliseum BART Station in Oakland, robbing people of their electronic devices.

BART police have responded by stepping up patrols.

