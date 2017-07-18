SF Police Step Up Patrols After Location Scout Is Robbed, Murdered On Twin Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – San Francisco police are stepping up patrols atop Twin Peaks, a popular tourist spot where a 71-year-old man was fatally shot.

Ed French went to Twin Peaks Sunday morning to do what most visitors go to Twin Peaks to do — enjoy the view and take some pictures. His pricey camera made him a target.

“When it’s someone you know it just really hits home,” said Susannah Greason Robbins of the SF Film Commission.

Robbins describes the 71-year-old as a witty, artistic soul, she’ll dearly miss.

French was a commercial location scout with close ties to the film community. He was alone when police say two young people robbed him of his camera and shot him to death.

“The view up there is so amazing. That time of morning would have been a beautiful time to be up there,” said Robbins.

Signs posted around the tourist destination indicate theft is common. Police have added 24-7 security as they investigate French’s death.

“There is an uptick in crime up there — about 254 incidents to this date for 2017,” said Robert Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department.

Nearly all of those crimes are car break-ins, but two tourists were murdered on Twin Peaks on Valentine’s Day of in 2016, and multiple others have reported being robbed at gunpoint.

“This level of violence is rare for that area. It’s the car break-ins we’re primarily focused on, but something like this takes our attention,” said Rueca.

“I’m really happy to hear they’re stepping up police presence there,” said Robbins. “I think that’s essential.”

Robbins says her friend’s murder has shaken her sense of security. She and her co-workers are often alone on shoots at dawn and dusk around the Bay Area. Now she’s thinking twice about where she’ll feel safe.

“I think now I would be much more careful.”

Police said they will keep 24-7 patrols in place at Twin Peaks for the foreseeable future. They’re looking through surveillance video hoping that will lead to a clearer picture of the two suspects.