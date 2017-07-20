Hayward Father Shot Dead In Front Of Baby Was Likely Targeted

HAYWARD (KPIX 5) — A man who was shot dead while he was pushing his three-month-old baby in a stroller in Hayward was likely targeted, according to investigators.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Daniel Del Toro, was shot on the 200 block of Willow Ave. in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene. The child was not hurt.

Thursday, a photo of Del Toro and his baby was among the items left at a makeshift memorial at the murder scene.

Neighbors were shocked by the cold-blooded killing. “They shot him with his baby. That’s unfortunate. That’s uncalled for, bro,” said neighbor Mitch Olson. “It does cross the line. Big time. Yeah, it does.”

Veteran officers were saying the same thing.

“Even by street code, it’s kind of a below-the-belt move to kill someone in front of their child,” said Alameda County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly. “It’s disturbing.”

Deltoro was recently released from jail and was trying to spend time with his wife and baby.

Kelly said detectives are piecing together a case, and the killing does not appear to be random.

“It was likely a targeted event,” said Kelly. “We’re getting to know our victim a little more now and looking into reasons why somebody would want to harm him.”

The killing brought tears and prayers from neighbors, including nine-year-old Destiny Morrison, who was nearly hit by a stray bullet last May. The bullet hit the car she was sitting in. “If the metal piece wasn’t blocking it, she would have died,” said neighbor Vanessa Archuleta.

The scene brought back bad memories, and the young victim expressed through tears what many must have felt here Thursday.

“I don’t like it one bit because over there, I got shot at and I thought I was going to die, she said. “And I’m really scared of this neighborhood. I have a little sister and I don’t want her to live here and grow up in this neighborhood.”