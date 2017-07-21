Youths Assault Man Near Richmond BART Station

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Police in Richmond are investigating a battery that occurred Thursday near the Richmond BART Station.
BART police responded at 11:26 a.m. to several 911 calls reporting five or six juveniles were assaulting a man and kicking him in the head.
The victim was transported to the hospital due to his injuries, police said.
CRIME ON BART:
• Several Vehicles Burglarized, Stolen From East Bay BART Stations
• Victim In BART Mob Attack Calls For Release Of Surveillance Video
• Sex Assaults, Robberies In BART System On The Rise
• BART Tries To Tackle Crime With An Understaffed Police Force
Responding officers searched the area for the juveniles but were not able to locate them.
During the investigation, BART police determined the incident occurred in the Richmond Police Department’s jurisdiction.
Investigators requested station video of the incident.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.