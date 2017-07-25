Draymond Green Sued Over Altercation In East Lansing

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A former Michigan State football player announced a civil lawsuit Tuesday against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for an altercation outside an East Lansing restaurant last year.

In a Los Angeles news conference, celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom said she was filing the lawsuit on the behalf of Jermaine Edmondson.

The altercation took place in the early morning of July 10, 2016. It had been preceded by a bar encounter two nights earlier allegedly between Green, two of Green’s friends, Edmondson and his girlfriend.

Edmondson said he approached Green in the early morning hours of July 10th outside an East Lansing restaurant and demanded an apology. Instead, Green slapped Edmondson and was subsequently arrested.

The Golden State star could have faced a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail if found guilty. In a plea deal, the charges against the two-time NBA All-Star and champion were reduced from misdemeanor assault to a noise violation and civil infraction, which carried a $500 fine and $60 in jail restitution.

No charges were filed over the alleged encounter in the bar.

RELATED:

Edmondson, who left the Spartan football program following incident, said he continues to relive the incident.

“One weekend last summer, I was assaulted by Draymond Green,” he said. “Over the last year, that night has stuck in my head over and over.”

Edmondson claimed in the first incident that two of Green’s friends choked both he and his girlfriend.

“Even though he was the one arrested, it was my name that got dragged through the mud,” he said. “People made fun of me online and in person… Draymond and MSU and the Warriors started threatening me. I no longer felt safe on campus.”

For his part, Green told ESPN he would let his lawyers handle

“I am just letting my attorneys handle the situation,” Green told ESPN. “I am hopeful and confident this will be resolved soon.”

In a statement, the Golden State Warriors did not comment on Edmondson’s harassment claims.

““This threatened lawsuit relates to an incident that occurred in East Lansing, Michigan over a year ago, for which Draymond paid a noise violation fine. The Warriors will have no further comment at this time.”