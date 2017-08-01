Pete Wentz Sees Fall Out Boy’s New Record As a Fresh Start

"It feels like every once in awhile, you've gotta do a hard restart that clears the cache and erases the hard drive." August 1, 2017 10:45 AM
VIDEO: Watch the “Champion” video, above:

 
By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Fall Out Boy’s new album M A N I A will be released on September 15, and bassist Pete Wentz sees the band’s seventh studio album as a fresh start.

Pete Wentz of ‘Fall Out Boy’ (credit: Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

“It feels like every once in awhile, you’ve gotta do a hard restart that clears the cache and erases the hard drive. I think that’s what “Young and Menace” [the album’s lead single] was—a big palette cleanse. I think it gave us the space to create something brand new,” – Wentz told Rolling Stone.

“The world can be a big lonely place, especially for kids who are trying to figure themselves out,” he continued. “I think sometimes we can forget that… that’s who Mania is meant to speak to. That’s who I want to reach. I don’t think that kids should feel like they need to adjust their empathy or selves to the world – I’d rather give them the belief that they can adjust the world to fit their empathy.”

Wentz also revealed that album isn’t quite finished. “We are a few songs away from Fred Flintstone sliding down the brontosaurus tail,” he joked.

On Friday, Fall Out Boy also announced they are going on tour to support the new album. Their Bay Area stop will arrive on October 14 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

