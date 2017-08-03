Man Killed By Vallejo Police After Pursuit To Richmond Identified

August 3, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Jeffrey Barboa, Officer-involved shooting, Richmond, Vallejo, Vallejo Police Department

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – The Richmond Police Department identified a man who was fatally shot by Vallejo police officers in Richmond after a 15-minute pursuit from Vallejo on Wednesday evening as Jeffrey Barboa, 45, of Benicia.

Barboa, a suspect in an El Cerrito armed robbery on July 26, was shot around 5:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Richmond Parkway.

Vallejo police said Barboa got out of a white four-door sedan and advanced on officers with a machete raised over his head. Five officers shot Barboa, striking him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vallejo police have not identified the officers or where they tried to stop Barboa’s vehicle in Vallejo.

Richmond police and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said no further information on the shooting will be released at this time.

