BART Police Seek Suspect In 2 Violent Attacks

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in two recent attacks that occurred on BART trains.

According to police, on Thursday at 7:31 p.m., a male victim was seated on a train at the Bay Fair station in San Leandro when a suspect hit him in the head with an unknown metal object.

CRIME ON BART:

• BART Warns Riders About Spike In Cell-Phone Thefts

• Richmond Mayor Critical Of BART Security After Teens Assault Man

• Victim In BART Mob Attack Calls For Release Of Surveillance Video

• Sex Assaults, Robberies In BART System On The Rise

• BART Tries To Tackle Crime With An Understaffed Police Force

The suspect also punched and kicked the victim, then fled the train and ran out of the station, police said.

The victim and witnesses told police that the attack was unprovoked. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the same suspect was on a San Francisco-bound train approaching the Embarcadero Station.

The suspect approached a man on the train and struck him twice in the face with a closed fist, then fled the scene, police said.

The victim, who did not know the suspect, suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening and received medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Cameras captured images of the suspect, who is described as a black man in his late 30s, 6 feet tall with a muscular build. During the first attack on Thursday, he was wearing a gray shirt, tan shorts and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call BART police at (510) 464-7020.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.