Berkeley Road Rage Suspect Reportedly Charged With Grizzly Peak Arson

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A suspect arrested in connection with a road-rage incident along Grizzly Peak last Wednesday has reportedly been charged with arson for starting the wildfire in the same area, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Alfredo Bautista, was taken into custody Wednesday, August 2, in the afternoon a little more than an hour after the fire started near Grizzly Peak Boulevard and Fish Ranch Road in Oakland near the Berkeley border and not far from the Lawrence Hall of Science.

According to the East Bay Times, Bautista was detained by UC Berkeley police on suspicion of attempted car theft near the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The fire started on UC Berkeley land. Last Thursday, campus police said they were investigating the incident as a possible arson.

Campus officers noted that Bautista matched the description of a suspect being sought by Oakland police for a road rage incident earlier in the day.

Bautista had allegedly brandished a rifle at a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Grizzly Peak area. When the victims fled, Bautista allegedly pursued the vehicle, ramming his car into theirs.

According to the East Bay Times, Bautista had a lighter in his pocket when arrested and admitted to starting the Grizzly Peak fire as well as other fires in the area.

Documents from the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office show Bautista has been charged with attempted second-degree robbery, assault with force, arson causing great bodily injury and unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle.