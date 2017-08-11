2 Sought In Robbery At Ashby BART Station

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – BART police are investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday at the Ashby Station in Berkeley.
On Thursday at 9:31 p.m., two men approached the victim from behind in the station parking lot, knocked him to ground, punched and kicked him and took his backpack, wallet and watch, police said.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries including facial swelling, an abrasion on his head and pain in his fingers.
Police said they believe the suspects are responsible for a similar robbery that occurred in the same timeframe in a nearby neighborhood.
That incident is being investigated by the Berkeley Police Department.
The first suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing black clothing.
The second suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with shoulder length dreadlocks and wearing black clothing.
