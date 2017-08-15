Teen Arrested In Cellphone Robbery At Rockridge BART

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A juvenile was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole a cellphone from a victim, BART police said.

At 7:03 p.m., a male victim on a BART train at the Rockridge station in Oakland reported that a teenage boy grabbed his phone from his hand and ran off the train with two other boys, police said.

When the victim tried to follow the suspects, one of them allegedly reached into his waistband, indicating that he had a weapon. The victim stopped following them as they exited the station, police said.

Officers responded and located two suspects, who ran but were eventually detained nearby. The victim identified one of them as the suspect who stole his phone, police said.

The identified suspect directed police to the phone, which had been discarded, and it was returned to the victim, police said.

The suspect was interviewed and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery and resisting arrest, police said.

According to police, the other juvenile was taken back to a group home in San Francisco, where he had been reported missing.

