Bay Area Places To Watch The Solar Eclipse

On August 21st daytime will turn into nighttime for a few minutes as the moon will pass between the sun and the earth. Its shadow will race across the country at an average speed of 1500 mph. Temperatures will drop by as much as 25 degrees!

We put together a guide so you can take full advantage of the solar eclipse.

SOLAR ECLIPSE NEWS:

SOLAR ECLIPSE EVENTS:

The Exploratorium

Pier 15 (Embarcadero at Green Street)

San Francisco, CA 94111

(415) 528-4444

Total Solar Eclipse: Live from the U.S.A.

Monday, August 21, 9:00 AM – Noon

Gather at the Exploratorium to watch our live broadcast of the total solar eclipse happening across the United States. Learn about solar eclipses and observe a partial solar eclipse outside on the Exploratorium’s Plaza.

Golden Gate Park55 Music Concourse DriveSan Francisco, CA 94118(415) 379-8000

The Great American Solar Eclipse

Monday, August 21, 9:30 AM

Weather-permitting, from 9:30 am to 11:37 am, Academy staff and volunteers will be available to guide museum visitors in safe viewing of the partial eclipse, using a variety of devices and techniques and to answer questions about this remarkable phenomenon. If the sky is cloudy (it IS San Francisco, after all), we’ll be showing live-streams of the eclipse from the path of totality in the Naturalist Center and Science Today. While supplies last, eclipse glasses designed to permit safe viewing the Sun are on sale at the Academy Store.

10000 Skyline Blvd.Oakland, CA 94619(510) 336-7300

Partial Solar Eclipse

Monday, August 21, 8 AM – 1 PM

Join us at Chabot to witness this rare eclipse opportunity, which begins around 9:00 am and peaks at 10:15 am. The Center will be open from 8:00 am-1:00 pm for viewing outside or see a live feed of the total eclipse in our theaters. Eclipse viewing glasses are available for purchase. Event is free to the public.

Solar Eclipse 2017 Viewing In Houge Park, San Jose

Monday, August 21, 9:00 AM – Noon

The SJAA will hold a viewing event for the August 2017 eclipse and everyone is welcome.

125 14th StreetOakland, CA 94612(510) 238-3134

Partial Eclipse – Viewing Party!

Monday, August 21, 9:30 AM

Come view this spectacular event with other library patrons at the Main Library. Please note that looking directly at the sun, even when it is partially covered by the moon in a partial eclipse, can cause serious eye damage or blindness. NEVER look at a partial solar eclipse without proper eye protection. We’ll have safe viewing glasses available at this viewing party! You can also pick them up from Mana at the Main Library if you want to view the partial eclipse at home.

1550 Oak StreetAlameda, CA(510) 747-7716

Alameda Free Library to View the Eclipse

Monday, August 21, 9:00 AM

Alameda Free Library has been chosen as one of 1,500 public libraries across the nation to participate as a center for eclipse education and viewing for the “Great American Eclipse” on August 21, 2017. The Library has been awarded 1,000 solar viewing glasses and other resources centered on eclipse education by the Space Science Institute (SSI), NASA@My Library and the Moore Foundation. On August 21, 2017, beginning around 9:00 am PST, a spectacular total eclipse of the Sun will be visible across the width of the continental U.S. for the first time since 1918.

Alameda County Library Events:

Fremont Main Library

2400 Stevenson Blvd

Fremont, CA 94538

(510) 745-1400

8:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Castro Valley Library

3600 Norbridge Avenue

Castro Valley, CA 94546

(510) 667-7900

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Both locations will have events and have a limited amount of eclipse glasses. For Fremont you need to register online while Castro Valley is one pair per family, first come, first served.

Santa Clara County Library Events:

Milpitas Library

160 N Main St

Milpitas, CA 95035

Monday, August 21, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave

Cupertino, CA 95014

Eclipse 2017: Watch the NASA Total Eclipse Live Feed at Cupertino Library

Monday, August 21, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Los Altos Library

13 S San Antonio Rd

Los Altos, CA 94022

Total Solar Eclipse Live (Feed) at Los Altos Library

Monday, August 21, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Gilroy Library

350 W 6th St

Gilroy, CA 95020

View The Solar Eclipse Outside in the Library Paseo!

Monday, August 21, 2017 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

San Mateo County Library Events:

Foster City Community Center

1000 E Hillsdale Blvd

Foster City, CA 94404

(650) 286-2500

2017 Total Solar Eclipse Live Streaming

Monday, August 21, 2017 8:30 AM – 11:00 AM

We will be live streaming the total solar eclipse through the NASA broadcast. We will provide light refreshments and have ISO certified viewers available for you to see the partial eclipse here.

Half Moon Bay Library

225 Cabrillo Highway South #104B

Half Moon Bay CA 94019

(650) 726-2316

2017 Total Solar Eclipse Live Streaming

Monday, August 21, 2017 8:45 AM – 11:00 AM

Join us for the partial eclipse! Viewing glasses will be provided and we will be live streaming the total solar eclipse through the NASA broadcast

San Carlos Library

610 Elm Street

San Carlos CA 94070

(650) 591-0341

Solar Eclipse Viewing

Monday, August 21, 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Join us as we experience this once in a lifetime astronomical event! View the eclipse safely in our famous two-story rotunda and watch the NASA Eclipse MegaCast.

Pacifica Sanchez

1111 Terra Nova Boulevard

Pacifica CA 94044

(650) 359-3397

Solar Eclipse Viewing

Monday, August 21, 2017, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sanchez Library will open early at 9:00 AM for viewing. We will have viewing glasses, coffee, and will also stream the eclipse from the NASA website.

Millbrae Library

1 Library Avenue

Millbrae CA 94030

(650) 697-7607

Eclipse Viewing Party

Monday, August 21, 9:30 AM – 10:45 AM

A partial solar eclipse is coming to California! Watch the eclipse safely with library staff; eclipse-viewing glasses available while supplies last. Peak solar eclipse is at 10:15.

Evergreen Branch Library

2635 Aborn Rd.

San José, CA 95121

1-408-808-3060

2017 Solar Eclipse Viewing Meetup – Outside Evergreen Library

Monday, August 21, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Experience a Solar eclipse with library-provided free viewing glasses, thanks to the generosity of the Space Science Institute. – While supplies last. There will be glasses reserved especially for the Monday event.

Ortega Branch Library

3223 Ortega Street

San Francisco, 94122

(415) 355-5700

Eclipse Viewing and Toddler Storytime

Monday, August 21, 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Come celebrate the solar eclipse at the Ortega Branch Library at a hybrid Eclipse viewing and storytime! View the eclipse in our courtyard, pop into storytime from 10:30-11 if you have a toddler, then go back outside to see how it’s progressed! We will also have some eclipse posters up for viewing and some casual activities to participate in. The storytime will be a sun, moon, and space-related variant on Toddler Tales, which typically occurs in the 10:30-11:00 time slot.