Golden Gate Bridge Climbers Charged With Trespassing

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Two teen daredevils who breached security fencing and then scaled the Golden Gate Bridge to make an illegal nocturnal climb on the iconic structure that they filmed and shared on social media have been charged with trespassing.

Marin County District Attorney Edward S. Berberian ordered the Wisconsin duo of Peter Cameron Kurer and Thomas James Rector to return to San Rafael on Sept. 12th for arraignment.

The teens already were facing a civil suit filed by Golden Gate Bridge officials.

The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District sued the pair for trespassing, creating a public safety nuisance and for generating money from their online videos.

Ironically, the pair may have pulled of their feat undetected if they had not published the widely viewed video and images on social media.

In an interview last month with KPIX 5, Kurer — who goes by the alas Peter Teatime — said his desire to climb the bridge was fueled by his passion “to explore and gain new experiences.”

“One of my main passions is exploration like climbing, exploring, going to new places I have never been,” he said. “The Golden Gate Bridge is the most famous, is one of the tallest of its kind. So we had to give it a shot.”

The lawsuit asked the judge to issue an injunction barring the pair from the bridge for purposes other than normal travel. It also sought to force the pair to remove the video, recordings and photos from being distributed.

The legal action also seeks unspecified damages and legal costs.

Neither Kurer nor Rector could not be reached for comment.