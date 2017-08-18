Google Joins Apple In Banishing Alt-Right Social Network From App Store

Filed Under: Alt-Right, App Store, Gab, Google, Google Play
Gab

NEW YORK (AP) — Tech companies’ efforts to banish extremist groups and individuals are continuing as a social network popular with extremists disappeared from Google’s Android app store.

Gab had already been unavailable in Apple’s store, though it remains accessible on the web.

ALSO READ: Go Daddy, Google Ban Neo-Nazi Website That Trolled Charlottesville Victim

The banishments come in the wake of the deadly clash at a white-nationalist rally last weekend in Virginia. Civil rights advocates welcomed the moves, but say more needs to be done — and more should have been done earlier.

Gab tweeted that Google has removed it for “hate speech.”

ALSO READ: Apple CEO Makes $2 Million Pledge To Fight Hate

Gab’s logo is a green cartoon frog, reminiscent of “Pepe the Frog,” the internet meme that’s become a symbol of the “alt-right,” a fridge movement that’s known for its racist, anti-Semitic and sexist views.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch