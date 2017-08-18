Google Joins Apple In Banishing Alt-Right Social Network From App Store

NEW YORK (AP) — Tech companies’ efforts to banish extremist groups and individuals are continuing as a social network popular with extremists disappeared from Google’s Android app store.
Gab had already been unavailable in Apple’s store, though it remains accessible on the web.
The banishments come in the wake of the deadly clash at a white-nationalist rally last weekend in Virginia. Civil rights advocates welcomed the moves, but say more needs to be done — and more should have been done earlier.
Gab tweeted that Google has removed it for “hate speech.”
Gab’s logo is a green cartoon frog, reminiscent of “Pepe the Frog,” the internet meme that’s become a symbol of the “alt-right,” a fridge movement that’s known for its racist, anti-Semitic and sexist views.
