Miranda Lambert Joined By Boyfriend Anderson East For ‘Getaway Driver’ Duet

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert – ‘Getaway Driver’
By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – Country star Miranda Lambert brought out boyfriend Anderson East for an acoustic duet during a concert in London, England, this week (Aug. 23).
Lambert was performing at London’s Apollo Hammersmith when she surprised the audience by calling East onstage for a stirring version of her song, “Getaway Driver.” East was one of the co-writer’s of the tune along with Lambert and Natalie Hemby.
“London, England! Thank you so much. What an amazing night. And I got to sing a song with my 💗,” Lambert gushed on Instagram.
Watch a clip of the special moment via a fan’s Instagram page below:
East will hit the road with Chris Stapleton for a handful of dates as part of Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour, including a stop at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on Friday September 1st.
