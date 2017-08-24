Miranda Lambert Joined By Boyfriend Anderson East For ‘Getaway Driver’ Duet

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert – ‘Getaway Driver’

 
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Country star Miranda Lambert brought out boyfriend Anderson East for an acoustic duet during a concert in London, England, this week (Aug. 23).

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Anderson East and Miranda Lambert attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Anderson East & Miranda Lambert (credit: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images)

Lambert was performing at London’s Apollo Hammersmith when she surprised the audience by calling East onstage for a stirring version of her song, “Getaway Driver.” East was one of the co-writer’s of the tune along with Lambert and Natalie Hemby.

“London, England! Thank you so much. What an amazing night. And I got to sing a song with my 💗,” Lambert gushed on Instagram.

Watch a clip of the special moment via a fan’s Instagram page below:

East will hit the road with Chris Stapleton for a handful of dates as part of Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour, including a stop at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on Friday September 1st.

