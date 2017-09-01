BART Trains Slowed Down During Heat Wave Over Track Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area Rapid Transit trains were being slowed down along the system Friday and through the weekend because of the heat wave in the region, the agency said.
BART says its rails are heat-treated but when outside temperatures reach extreme levels, it’s possible the rails can expand and cause them to buckle.
Trains will be slowed down in outdoor parts of the system between noon and 8:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday to allow operators more time to react if they see any abnormal train conditions, BART said.
Passengers were told to expect an additional 10 to 20 minutes added to their travel times during those days, although there may be changes depending on how long the hot weather lasts.
In addition, there will be no BART service during the Labor Day weekend between 19th Street and Fruitvale stations or between West Oakland and Fruitvale stations, while Lake Merritt station will be closed as crews rebuild trackway in the downtown Oakland area.