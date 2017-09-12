More Rain, Thunder, Lightning To Hit Bay Area, Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Forecasters say thunderstorms will sweep through Northern California Tuesday, a day after rain, thunder and lightning sparked wildfires, delayed dozens of flights and stalled the start of a Giants-Dodgers game.
Hundreds of lightning strikes hit Northern California on Monday evening, lighting up the sky and sparking at least four wildfires in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. Most blazes were quickly contained but fire crews on Tuesday continued to fight one still burning in a wooded area near the town of Woodside in San Mateo County.
National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rowe says the storms are expected to reach the central Coast first and then travel north Tuesday afternoon.
Scattered showers and lighting Monday evening stalled the start of the Giants game at San Francisco’s AT&T Park for nearly three hours.
