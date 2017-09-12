San Francisco’s Union Square Is Scene Of Shooting, Car Crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5/AP) — San Francisco’s Union Square neighborhood turned into a crime scene early Tuesday morning.

New surveillance videos could provide some clues.

Police say a man was shot while in a car near Union Square and that a woman driving him caused a three-vehicle crash in the shopping district popular with tourists.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports officers Tuesday found the man bleeding heavily and slumped over in the passenger seat of a badly damaged car. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say that the woman got out of the wrecked car following the crash and screamed her husband had been shot and pleaded for help. No one was injured in the crash.

They say the car with the wounded man was going about 40 mph when it sideswiped another car that then crashed against a delivery truck.

Officials say no arrests have been made.

San Francisco police found about the shooting on O’Farrell Street in the Tenderloin via ShotSpotter.

Surveillance videos shows a car zipping through intersections out of the Tenderloin before coming to a crashing end near O’Farrell and Cyril Magnin in Union Square.

The shooting was heard just before 6:30 a.m., but there was very little information Tuesday night about a motive or a suspect.

It’s the second shooting in the neighborhood in just four days.

A vigil was held Sunday for DJ Anthony Torres — known by the stage name Bubbles — who was shot and killed at the corner of Larkin and Myrtle at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

In that fatal shooting, witnesses reported hearing five shots outside a strip club.

SFPD has said they do not believe Bubbles’ death was a hate crime.

