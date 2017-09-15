Lightning Strikes Cause 6 New Fires In Yosemite National Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Six new wildfires caused by lightning strikes this week are burning in Yosemite National Park, according to park officials.

National Park Service fire crews are monitoring the new lightning strike fires, all of which are half an acre or less in size.

During a 24-hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday, more than 2,000 lightning strikes were recorded in Northern California, causing 71 new fires, according to Cal Fire.

Of the six new fires burning in Yosemite National Park, the Le Conte Fire is the largest, scorching roughly a half acre of land on the north side of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir.

The other new fires are Porcupine Campground, Morrison, Wolf, Hidden and Illilouette Creek.

The size of these six small fires pale in comparison to two massive fires burning in the park — the Empire Fire and the South Fork Fire — which were both caused by lightning strikes, back in August.

The Empire Fire is 6,200 acres and 55 percent contained, according to the National Park Service. At only 46 percent containment, the South Fork Fire has burned 6,840 acres.

The National Park Service is warning visitors that there may be poor air quality and limited visibility in Yosemite National Park due the the wildfires, but say the fires have also led to dramatic and colorful sunsets.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.