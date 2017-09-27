Sacramento PD Releases Videos Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Homicide Suspect

Warning: Disturbing video, graphic language

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Sacramento Police have released a series of frightening videos showing different angles of a police shooting in which a suspect emerges from his car and opens fire on officers before he is fatally shot.

The shooting happened on September 7 in Sacramento when officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection to a double homicide in the city six days prior.

It came on the same day as law enforcement officers statewide had gathered for a memorial service for Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French, killed in a shootout the previous week at a Sacramento hotel.

In video from one patrol car’s dashboard camera, officers are heard calling for backup after pulling over the suspect’s pickup truck. The officers then begin telling the suspect to turn off the engine, toss out his keys and show his hands.

The suspect does not comply and within seconds he jumps out of the pickup holding a handgun and opens fire, hitting two officers before he is immediately gunned down.

On the video, one of the officers is heard moaning and and telling fellow officers he’s been hit.

27-year veteran Timothy Martin and 12-year veteran Victor Wolfe were the two officers shot. Both were treated at a hospital and have since been released and are recovering from their injuries, police said.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Eric Arnold. He fired six rounds at officers before being hit 14 times by officers who shot 36 total rounds, police said. Arnold was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was considered armed and dangerous at the time of the vehicle stop, suspected in the murder of two women whose bodies were found in a Sacramento home during a carbon monoxide alarm call. Both women were found with trauma on their bodies, police said.

Sacramento Police released a total of 15 videos of the incident; nine from officer body cameras and six from patrol car dashcams. The department said it would release a second batch of videos within the next week which show officers responding after the gunfire.

Any witnesses with information about the shooting were urged to contact the department.