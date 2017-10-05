BART Police Identify Man Suspected Of Robbery On Train

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – BART officials have identified a man who robbed a woman on a train last month and the transit agency is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

The robbery occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on a Fremont-bound train between the Hayward and South Hayward stations, and a day later BART police released photos of the suspect and asked for help in identifying him.

Police have since said an anonymous tip identified the suspect as Fredachi Stone, 37, who approached the victim, showed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun and then grabbed her purse before getting off the train at South Hayward.

The victim was not injured in the robbery.

BART police described Stone as a black man who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 187 pounds. He does not have a known address but is known to frequent the area of 81st Avenue in Oakland.

Anyone with information about Stone or his whereabouts is asked to contact BART police at (510) 464-7040 or Detective Krehbiel at (510) 464-7053 or rkrehbi@bart.gov. People can also leave anonymous tips at (510) 464-7011.

