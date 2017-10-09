Wine Country Fires Dump Smoke, Ash All Over Bay Area

NAPA (CBS SF) – People throughout the Bay Area reported smoke and ash early Monday morning after multiple out-of-control wildfires broke out in Napa and Sonoma Counties.
Residents were woken up when winds brought the smoke dozens of miles into the East Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula and the South Bay, prompting many to share their stories on social media.
The smell of smoke was reported from as far away as San Jose, about 70 miles from Napa and 90 miles from Santa Rosa.
A Sunset District resident recorded this video of smoke and ash falling in San Francisco’s Sunset District, nearly 50 miles away from Napa.
As day broke, Bay Area residents snapped pictures of the haze.
The San Francisco Fire Department said there were no active fires in the city early Monday morning. Residents are urged to close their windows and not to call 911 unless they see a fire in their area.
As of 7:00 a.m. Monday morning, Cal Fire reported at least four fires burning in the two counties. The largest fire by far is the Tubbs Fire between Santa Rosa and Calistoga, which burned at least 20,000 acres.
