Wine Country Fires Dump Smoke, Ash All Over Bay Area

NAPA (CBS SF) – People throughout the Bay Area reported smoke and ash early Monday morning after multiple out-of-control wildfires broke out in Napa and Sonoma Counties.

Residents were woken up when winds brought the smoke dozens of miles into the East Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula and the South Bay, prompting many to share their stories on social media.

Awakened in #Oakland by windblown smell of smoke from #NapaFire & other N Bay wildfires. So windy out there. Have *never* smelled smoke like this in house from a fire so far away — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) October 9, 2017

I’m in Oakland but the smell of smoke is incredibly strong – seriously woke up at 2 a.m. in a panic — Victoria Colliver (@vcolliver) October 9, 2017

SMC Alert from San Mateo County:

Please expect a strong smell of smoke due to the Napa fire. https://t.co/8PVlx94wFf — Hillsborough PD (CA) (@HillsboroughPD) October 9, 2017

The smell of smoke was reported from as far away as San Jose, about 70 miles from Napa and 90 miles from Santa Rosa.

Anyone else smelling this fire smoke in south San Jose? I’m worried.. the smoke smell is getting stronger. 😩 — ‘nah 💀 (@MissusSinister) October 9, 2017

#napafire Smoke has reached clear down to south San Jose/Almaden Valley area — Saryn Kirk (@saryn1105) October 9, 2017

A Sunset District resident recorded this video of smoke and ash falling in San Francisco’s Sunset District, nearly 50 miles away from Napa.

#napafire I’m in #SF , my org photo was a still but this is a iPhone live video of what I took. #BayArea pic.twitter.com/aSr43o1C4F — Arturo Trujillo (@Turo420) October 9, 2017

As day broke, Bay Area residents snapped pictures of the haze.

Smoky haze over San Francisco from #napafire. Sending thoughts to people in harm's way. pic.twitter.com/MvBj1T4wPO — Charlene Li (@charleneli) October 9, 2017

@NWSBayArea Smokey morning for Almaden Valley. 51 °F, NW winds 10-15mph G20+, Elev 570' pic.twitter.com/6i2L2k03J8 — Comyar Salehomoum (@ComyarS) October 9, 2017

The San Francisco Fire Department said there were no active fires in the city early Monday morning. Residents are urged to close their windows and not to call 911 unless they see a fire in their area.

As of 7:00 a.m. Monday morning, Cal Fire reported at least four fires burning in the two counties. The largest fire by far is the Tubbs Fire between Santa Rosa and Calistoga, which burned at least 20,000 acres.