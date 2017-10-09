Wine County Residents Share Tales Of Harrowing Escapes

NAPA (CBS SF) — When the phone rang at Jesus Torres rural Napa home in the early Monday, he had no idea the nightmare that was beginning to unfold.
“Our neighbor called and told us the sheriff had come — we had to evacuate now,” he said.
Torres home was on Wild Horse Valley Road and the Atlas Peak fire was roaring toward his neighborhood.
“We gathered up a few of our things and our pets and headed out to our car,” he said. “We could see the sky was turning red…We didn’t know (about the fire) until the last second. There was smoke all over the area.”
Torres and his wife were at one of the Napa Valley evacuation centers. The minutes had turned into hours as his concern mounted. One question raced through his mind — would he have a home to return to?
“There’s just a whole lot anxiety and uncertainly,” he said with his voice cracking with emotion.
Marlene Rosenberg has lived near the Silverado County Club since 1975. She and her husband were getting ready to evacuate early Monday when a fireman told them it was time to go.
“There power was out so we had to raise our garage door by hand,” she said. “When we pulled up the door, there was a fireman standing there. He said you go to go now.”
Marian Williams lives in the small Sonoma County town of Kenwood. She caravanned with neighbors through flames before dawn as one of the wildfires reached the vineyards and ridges near her home.
“It was an inferno like you’ve never seen before,” Williams told the Associated Press. “Trees were on fire like torches.”
Fellow Kenwood resident John Dean was driving home early Monday when he saw the flames.
“I looked over and saw a house on fire,” he said. “I mean blazing, falling down on fire.”
