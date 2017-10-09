Wine County Residents Share Tales Of Harrowing Escapes

NAPA (CBS SF) — When the phone rang at Jesus Torres rural Napa home in the early Monday, he had no idea the nightmare that was beginning to unfold.

“Our neighbor called and told us the sheriff had come — we had to evacuate now,” he said.

Torres home was on Wild Horse Valley Road and the Atlas Peak fire was roaring toward his neighborhood.

“We gathered up a few of our things and our pets and headed out to our car,” he said. “We could see the sky was turning red…We didn’t know (about the fire) until the last second. There was smoke all over the area.”

ALSO READ