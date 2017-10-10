Young Girl Loses Her Prosthetic Legs In Santa Rosa Wildfire

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — A little girl lost everything, including her prosthetic legs in the Santa Rosa wildfire.

Lilly is about to turn 10. Her mom Jessica is a single parent who was renting a home in Santa Rosa. She had no insurance and just lost her job. There is a lag now in her health insurance.

Lilly was born with Arthrogryposis, a severe joint disorder.

A few years ago, she voluntarily had her legs amputated above the knee and was fitted with prosthetics so she would be able to move freely and with independence.

But early on Monday, her mom Jessica got a call saying her grandmother — Lily’s 86-year-old great-grandmother — was in the line of a terrible fire.

Jessica grabbed Lilly and put her in the car to get Grandma. They were in their pajamas and zipped up to grab her.

Grandma was gone by the time they arrived. They turned around and drove back home to discover the fire had jumped the freeway and burned down their rental. They lost everything.

They lost Lilly’s legs, wheelchair, and her special bathing chair.

They ended up in San Francisco, at the home of Jessica’s sister, in their pajamas and nothing else.

On Tuesday, they went to get fitted with “shorties” and to have casts made for Lilly’s new legs.

Lilly needs the shorties so mom won’t have to carry her everywhere. She wears them at home, to use the bathroom and the kitchen.

Jessica brought her charge card, but soon discovered that Hanger Prosthetics are donating it all to them for free.