Deadly Gusty Winds Return; More Evacuations Ordered

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Hundreds of weary firefighters, battling one of the most devastating outbreaks of wildfires in California history, braced early Wednesday for the return of gusty winds that carried with them the promise to spread blazes that have already killed at least 17 people, burned 2,000 homes and other structures and charred at least 115,000 acres.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday and running though 5 p.m. Thursday for the Bay Area with predictions of northeast winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Mother Nature also wasn’t giving firefighters any aid in the form of rain showers. Forecasters say the next chance for showers in the Bay Area will not arrive until Oct. 20 at the earliest.

There are 15 wildfires in the region with the largest blazes having little containment. Cal Fire said the Atlas Peak fire was just 3 percent contained while the Nuns and Patrick fires were at 1 percent.

ALSO READ: Complete Cover of Wine County Wildfires

Overnight, residents living north of Grant St. in Calistoga were told to evacuate and the rest of the town was put on alert. About a dozen neighborhoods in Geyserville were also evacuated joining a forced exodus of 100 of thousands throughout Lake, Mendocino, Solano, Napa and Sonoma counties. The following areas of the Sonoma Valley were also issued mandatory evacuation orders including residents living on Moon Mountain Rd, Mission Way, London Way, Martin Rd, Cavedale Rd, Adobe Way.

The only escape route from Calistoga was southbound Highway 29 and it was clogged with cars, trucks and horse trailers early Wednesday as residents streamed out of the town as the Tubbs fire approached. Local gas stations were running short of fuel — a rising concern of the evacuees.

The stiff early morning winds Wednesday quickly drove the Napa’s Atlas Peak fire into neighboring Solano County. At least 600 homes have been evacuated in the path of the fiery onslaught. Firefighters from all over California and the West were waging a desperate battle to halt the wildfire’s eastern march.

In Napa Valley, a region famed for its wines and a favored tourist destination, five wineries have been completely destroyed while another dozen have been damaged. While most of the grape growers in the region had already harvested their white wine grapes, their red wine grapes remain on the vine and concern is growing over the impact of the airborne ash and smoke.

School districts throughout wine country have cancelled classes for at least the remainder of this week.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, smoke from the fires have draped a haze over the region and led to historic poor air quality levels. Local hospitals report treating numerous patients for breathing issues.

Wine Country Wildfires: How You Can Help

Stories of heroism and great loss have been emerging from the fire region.

The Rippey family was mourning the deaths of their parents — 100-year-old Charles and 98-year-old Sara — who were killed when their home near the Silverado golf course in Napa was engulfed with flames early Monday.

“This house was one of the first ones hit (in the subdivision),” their son Mike Rippey told KPIX 5. “The fire came out of those hills and it was coming 30-40-50 miles an hour and it was like a rainstorm expect it was fire. It was blowing hot debris through the air.”

“There were no responders here yet. Later on down the road, a lot of the responders were going door to door, pulling people out of the houses. But nobody was able to get here. My mother and father being 100 and 98 were not able to move fast enough to get out on their own.”

Like hundreds of others, Jose Garnica worked for more than two decades to build up his wine country dream home that was reduced to ashes in a matter of minutes by the deadly firestorm.

“You feel helpless,” he said. “There’s nothing you can do. Everything, your whole life, goes through your mind in a minute. Everything you had done. I left all my family behind in Mexico to get a better life. Finally we were just coming to the comfort level, and this happens.”

Bob and Tammy Christiansen lived at their home on Hopper Avenue in the devastated Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa for more than three decades, raising their three children in the house.

“There’s a lot of memories in this house. This is hard,” said Bob, who works as an electrician.

As they looked through the rubble searching for Tammy’s wedding ring, a shining object caught their eye. She had taken it off before going to bed Sunday night and thought like the family’s other cherished momentos had been lost.Now, with a smile and slight tear, she had found it.