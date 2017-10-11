DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Facebook’s Sandberg To Meet With House Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the House Intelligence Committee are planning to meet with Facebook’s chief operating officer amid the company’s discovery of Russia-linked ads that ran before and after the 2016 election.

Republican Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California are planning to meet with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on Wednesday. That’s according to a source familiar with the meeting, which is part of the committee’s probe into Russian meddling in the election. The source declined to be named because the meeting is private.

Facebook recently provided three congressional committees investigating the meddling with more than 3,000 Russia-linked ads. The company has said the ads focused on divisive political messages, including LGBT issues, immigration and gun rights, and were seen by an estimated 10 million people.

